Joss and Main
Baron 83.5″ Square Arms Sofa
$2004.63$1120.00
At Joss and Main
Founded atop a gorgeous solid rubberwood platform and flared legs, all outfitted in a brown hue, this sofa offers mid-century modern charm throughout. Up top, the 4-person sofa strikes a clean-lined silhouette with its square arms and a straight back. Details we love include the dense foam padding, removable cushions for easy upkeep, and non-making foot caps to save your floors from scratches and scuffs!