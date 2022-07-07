Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Scarves
Versace
Barocco Goddess Silk Shawl
$750.00
$375.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Versace
Need a few alternatives?
Etsy
Silk Scarf
BUY
$5.00
Etsy
St. John
Vintage Floral Print Silk Scarf
BUY
$117.00
$195.00
St. John
Fine and Dandy
Scarf
BUY
$225.00
Fine and Dandy
& Other Stories
Silk Blend Scarf
BUY
$49.00
& Other Stories
More from Versace
Versace
Barocco Goddess Bralette Top
BUY
£840.00
Versace
Versace
Barocco Goddess Bralette Top
BUY
$1125.00
Versace
Versace
Medusa Metallic Ankle-strap Platform Pumps
BUY
$1575.00
Neiman Marcus
Versace
Versace Ve4361 Biggie
BUY
$312.00
$390.00
Sunglass Hut
More from Scarves
Ganni
Bandana Print Scarf
BUY
$75.00
Farfetch
Versace
Barocco Goddess Silk Shawl
BUY
$375.00
$750.00
Versace
Etsy
Silk Scarf
BUY
$5.00
Etsy
St. John
Vintage Floral Print Silk Scarf
BUY
$117.00
$195.00
St. John
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted