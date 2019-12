Beachcrest Home

Barnwell 20″ Table Lamp

$65.98 $55.99

Brighten up your teen’s space as much as they brighten up your day with this stylish table lamp! Crafted from glass, the bulbous base boasts a solid finish and showcases dimpled accents for a touch of texture in your young one’s ensemble. A white fabric drum shade diffuses light from any medium-base bulb up to 6 W (not included), perfect for brightening up your space in style. Measures 20'' H x 9.5'' W x 9.5'' D.