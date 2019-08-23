Search
Products fromShopHome & DecorBed & Bath
Anthropologie

Barley Towels, Set Of 6

$98.00$78.40
At Anthropologie
These oh-so-soft cotton towels feature charming tassel embellishments as well as a convenient middle loop for easy hanging and drying.
Featured in 1 story
29 Fall-Favorite Items On Sale For Anthro Day
by Elizabeth Buxton