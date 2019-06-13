Joss & Main

Barkley Metal Side Table

$88.99

Buy Now Review It

At Joss & Main

Give your porch or patio a pick-me-up with this on-trend side table, perfect for setting down snacks, sunscreen, and drinks as you soak up some sun. Crafted from iron, this piece strikes a cylindrical silhouette with open sides and geometric cross hatching for a fashion-forward feel. A bright matte finish outfits this design for a splash of color, while also helping it ward off wear from weather. Best of all, this table arrives fully assembled. What's Included? Table Chair(s) Features Includes one table Can be used for seating purposes Product Details Umbrella Hole: No Durability: Year Round Use Assembly Required: No Product Warranty: 90 Days