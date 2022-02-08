BARK

Xoxo Rope Tug Dog Toy

$11.99

Buy Now Review It

At Petco

Description Please note that the product information displayed is provided by manufacturers, suppliers and other third parties and is not independently verified by Petco. This hugs and kisses dog toy is totalliy drool-worthy. XOXO Rope Tug is cuddly, crinkly and made with a soft and stretchy T-shirt rope, so your dog has something to pull besides your heart strings. A BARK original toy. Made by dog people, for dogs and their people, backed by BARK's Happiness Guarantee. - Made with T-shirt rope for dogs who like to play tug-o-war - Made with crazy crinkle for more engaging play - Packed with extra fluff - Great for dogs of all sizes Specifications SKU 3491618 Primary Brand BARK Days to Ship Ships Next Business Day