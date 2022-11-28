BARK

Specifications Number of Pieces: 2 Dimensions (Overall): 2.5 Inches (L), 4.75 Inches (H) x 3 Inches (W) Weight: .66 Pounds Intended Pet Type: Dog Features: Crinkles, Squeaks Pet Lifestage: All Ages Pet toy type: Food Shaped, Plush Pet activity: Cuddle, Fetch, Occupy Breed size: Small Material: Polyester Battery: No Battery Used Care & Cleaning: Spot or Wipe Clean TCIN: 86065812 UPC: 840134656328 Item Number (DPCI): 083-09-0361 Origin: Imported Description This gingerbread latte dog toy is a sweet treat for your hazel-mutt. Made with two squeakers, lots of fluff, and crazy crinkle, this 2-part Ginger Boy Brew is great for small dogs who love a Christmas delight. This BARK original toy is part of The Night Before Christmutts collection—Happy Christmas to all and to all a good bite! Made by dog people, for dogs and their people, backed by BARK's Happiness Guarantee. If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it.