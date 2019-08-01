Search
Products fromShopShoesSneakers
DKNY

Bari Platform Sneakers

$120.00
At Macy's
The crisp white platform on DKNY's Bari sneakers takes athleisure apparel through the roof with fun height and a versatile slip-on silhouette.
Featured in 1 story
The 6 Shoe Styles You'll Be Shopping This Fall
by Chelsea Peng