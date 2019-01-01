bareMinerals

Bareskin Complete Coverage Serum Concealer

A silky smooth complete coverage concealer and serum in one. Designed to provide remarkable coverage with an ultra-light texture, bareSkin®. Complete Coverage Serum Concealer instantly covers the appearance of dark circles, discoloration and other imperfections for a beautifully even-toned complexion. Formulated with antioxidant Lilac Plant Stem Cells, this multi-tasking concealer features high-definition mineral optics to counteract shadows and give skin a brightened, lustrous finish. Hydrating humectants to help nourish the under-eye area, while the silky smooth texture glides effortlessly over fine lines, leaving skin looking fresh and flawless all day. Mineral-coated optical pigments to help brighten and diffuse the appearance of dark circles and imperfections.. Formulated with antioxidant Lilac Plant Stem Cells. Hydrating humectants to help nourish the delicate under-eye area . Silky smooth application layers beautifully over or under foundation. Use with:. Bareskin Foundation Web ID: 1411783. BareSkin Perfecting Veil Web ID: 1644266. Shade and Diffuse Brush Web ID: 2155072. Web ID: 2349528.