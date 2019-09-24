A silky smooth complete coverage concealer and serum in one. Designed to provide remarkable coverage with an ultra-light texture, bareSkin Complete Coverage Serum Concealer instantly covers the appearance of dark circles, discoloration and other imperfections for a beautifully even-toned complexion. Formulated with antioxidant Lilac Plant Stem Cells, this multi-tasking concealer features high-definition mineral optics to counteract shadows and give skin a brightened, lustrous finish. Hydrating humectants to help nourish the under-eye area, while the silky smooth texture glides effortlessly over fine lines, leaving skin looking fresh and flawless all day.