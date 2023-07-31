bareMinerals

Barepro Performance Wear Liquid Foundation

$63.00

The MECCA view: A high-performance foundation that does it all in a single pump (think: 24-hour wear, full-coverage and a soft-focus finish). This ultra-lightweight formula acts both immediately and over time to perfect and refine skin's texture and tone, so you can look photo-ready flawless with and without makeup. In clinical studies: 100% of women tested saw improvement in skin's texture and hydration immediately upon application and a significant improvement in the appearance of pore size after three weeks. Clinically shown to improve the appearance of skin's texture by up to 50% after six weeks. Key ingredients: Natural bamboo stem extract: offers a seriously smooth, soft-focus effect. Papaya enzymes: gently resurface uneven texture. Made without: Parabens, sulphates, phthalates and oil. Pair it with: HOURGLASS Veil Mineral Primer bareMinerals Prime Time Foundation Primer bareMinerals Dew Mist Setting Spray