Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Fragrance
Hermès
Barénia Eau De Parfum
$135.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Nordstrom
Need a few alternatives?
Marc Jacobs
Perfect Elixir Eau De Parfum
BUY
£129.00
The Perfume Shop
Marc Jacobs
Perfect Elixir Eau De Parfum
BUY
$129.00
Ulta
Penhaligon's
The Dandy Eau De Parfum
BUY
£175.00
Selfridges
Jo Malone
Hinoki & Cedarwood Cologne Intense
BUY
£112.00
Sephora UK
More from Hermès
Hermès
Barénia Eau De Parfum
BUY
£100.00
Cult Beauty
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Nail Enamel, 79 Jaune Imperial
BUY
$57.00
Nordstom
Hermès
Les Mains Hermès Jaune Impérial Nail Polish
BUY
£45.00
Hermès
Hermès
La Danse Du Printemps Scarf 45
BUY
$250.00
Hermès
More from Fragrance
Marc Jacobs
Perfect Elixir Eau De Parfum
BUY
£129.00
The Perfume Shop
Marc Jacobs
Perfect Elixir Eau De Parfum
BUY
$129.00
Ulta
Penhaligon's
The Dandy Eau De Parfum
BUY
£175.00
Selfridges
Jo Malone
Hinoki & Cedarwood Cologne Intense
BUY
£112.00
Sephora UK
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted