Search
Products fromShopBeautyMakeup
bareMinerals

Bareminerals Barepro 16-hr Full Coverage Concealer

$24.00
At Ulta Beauty
BAREPRO 16-HR Full Coverage Concealer is a full coverage, crease-proof and waterproof concealer that provides skin-improving longwear from bareMinerals.
Featured in 1 story
Ulta Beauty's 50% Sale Starts This Weekend
by Megan Decker