Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Canada
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Sweaty Betty
Barely There Briefs
$20.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Sweaty Betty
Our lightweight and soft no-show briefs . Breathable and sweat-wicking fabric.
More from Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty
Power Half Zip Workout Dress
BUY
C$174.00
Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty
Power Workout Dress
BUY
$118.00
Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty
Icon Luxe Kit Bag
BUY
$148.00
Sweaty Betty
Sweaty Betty
High Intensity Sports Bra
BUY
$68.00
Sweaty Betty
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted