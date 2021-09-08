Zella

Barely Flare Live In High Waist Pants

$65.00

Buy Now Review It

At Nordstrom

Details & Care The flex-fit construction of these favorite fitness pants creates a leg-lengthening silhouette with a wide compression waistband, snug fit through the hips and thighs and subtle flare toward the hem. Cut from a moisture-wicking, four-way-stretch fabric, the style takes you from workout to relaxing with ease. 33" inseam; 19" leg opening; 10 1/2" front rise; 14" back rise (size 8) Wide waistband won't bind or dig Hidden pocket in waistband stashes a key or cash Flat seaming won't chafe or itch Durable fabric looks and fits great wash after wash 88% polyester, 12% spandex Machine wash cold, tumble dry low Imported Women's Active & Swim Item #5137623