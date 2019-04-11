Magnitone

Barefaced Vibra-sonic™ Daily Cleansing Brush

£70.00

Buy Now Review It

At LookFantastic

Firm and tighten your complexion with the Magnitone London BareFaced Vibra-Sonic™ Daily Cleansing Brush, a powerful tool that delivers a deep pore-cleansing action for radiant, refined skin. Effectively exfoliates the skin's surface to eliminate excess oil, dead skin cells, dirt and impurities, whilst improving the absorption of moisturising and skincare products to take the 'dare' out of going bare. The soft brush is gentle to skin and the innovative, double award-winning Vibra-Sonic™ technology combines energising sonic oscillations and electromagnetic pulsed vibrations to boost micro-circulation and tone skin for a plump appearance and healthy-looking glow. With a completely waterproof design, the brush features an on/off button, wireless USB charger and Pulselift™ Toning Mode for a feathery-soft, sixty second skin workout. Features: Magnitone London BareFaced Vibra-Sonic™ Daily Cleansing Brush Innovative Vibra-Sonic™ technology for deep cleansing Pulselift™ Toning Mode boosts micro-circulation Includes active clean brush head 20 second timer to remind you to move to the next area Wireless USB travel charger and bag Compatible with all Magnitone London facial brush heads On/off button 100% waterproof What’s in the Box? Two Mode Vibra-Sonic™ Facial Brush Wireless USB Travel Charger Splashproof Travel Pouch Active Clean Brush Head 12 Month Warranty MyMagnitone Membership