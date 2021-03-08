NYX Professional Makeup

Bare With Me Hydrating Jelly Primer

Details Play it cool with NYX Professional Makeup Bare With Me Hydrating Jelly Primer. This water-based gel primer hydrates the complexion and softens the appearance of pores for a bright, fresh-looking glow. NYX Professional Makeup's first primer that provides hydration for up to 8 hours, while also softening the appearance of pores. This water-based formula creates an even base for smooth makeup application to help you achieve the ultimate fresh faced no makeup makeup look. Infused with skin-loving ingredients like cucumber and aloe extracts, this multipurpose gel leaves your complexion feeling soft and refreshed. This gripping primer has a jelly texture to create a glass-like finish and grips your makeup for ultimate long wear. The amazing jelly texture bounces back into place no matter how much you scoop out. Featuring a vegan formula with no animal-derived ingredients or by-products, all NYX Professional Makeup products are proudly cruelty-free and PETA certified. Key Features: Up to 8hrs of hydration Gripping primer with a unique, bouncy jelly texture, lightweight and refreshing Infused with aloe and cucumber extracts Balances and primes the skin for smooth makeup application Cruelty free Vegan formula* (no animal-derived ingredient or by-product)