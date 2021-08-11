Bare Republic

Mineral Sport Sunscreen Stick Spf 50

At Target

Clean HSA/FSA Eligible Highlights Broad spectrum SPF 50 UVA/UVB protection 80 minute water resistance Non-nano Zinc Oxide protection Coconut Oil helps to fight free radicals while conditioning and hydrating Cocoa Seed Butter helps prevent moisture loss and improve skin tone and elasticity Convenient stick application Natural vanilla-coco scent Reef-friendly / Paraben Free / Non-GMO Specifications Scent: Coconut, Vanilla Trial/Mini/Travel Size: Yes Health Facts: Sulfate-Free, Gluten-Free, Octinoxate-Free, Phthalate-Free, Mineral-Based, Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Free, Butylparaben-Free, Formaldehyde Donor-Free, Oxybenzone-Free, Propylparaben-Free, Paraben-Free, Formaldehyde-Free, Artificial Fragrance-Free, Contains Zinc Oxide Capacity (Volume): .5 Ounces Product Form: Stick Primary Active Ingredient: Zinc Oxide Sustainability Claims: Recyclable, Cruelty-Free Package Quantity: 1 Beauty Purpose: Sun Protection Primary active ingredient percentage: 20 SPF: 50 Features: Water-Resistant, Broad Spectrum Protection TCIN: 17436279 UPC: 850008614231 Item Number (DPCI): 037-11-0399 Origin: Assem USA w/foreign/dom. parts Description We know what it’s like when you’re on the go and want to stay protected. That’s why we created this powerful mineral sport stick for the eco-conscious adventurer in all of us. Zinc Oxide protects physically, not chemically, and provides broad spectrum UVA/UVB coverage with 80 minutes of water resistance. A natural coconut vanilla scent and lightweight application will help you keep your cool even in the most extreme conditions. Don’t slow down. We have you covered! Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. HSA/FSA Eligible Restrictions apply; contact your insurance provider about plan allowances and requirements See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.