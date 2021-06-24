Bare Republic

Mineral Face Sunscreen Lotion – Spf 30

At a glance Clean Paraben Free Cruelty Free No Synthetic Fragrance Non-GMO Vegan HSA/FSA Eligible Highlights Broad Spectrum SPF 30 UVA/UVB protection 40 minute water resistance Shea Butter helps keep skin soft, nourished and protected from moisture loss Antioxidant-rich Raspberry, Grape and Carrot Seed Oils help fight free radicals Cream-to-powder application blends in effortlessly Fragrance-free Reef-friendly / Paraben Free / Non-GMO / Vegan Specifications Scent: Unscented Trial/Travel Size: Yes Health Facts: Sulfate-Free, Gluten-Free, Octinoxate-Free, Preservative-Free, Phthalate-Free, No Fragrance Added, Nonylphenol Ethoxylate Free, Butylparaben-Free, Formaldehyde Donor-Free, Oxybenzone-Free, Propylparaben-Free, Vegan, Formaldehyde-Free, Paraben-Free, Contains Zinc Oxide Capacity (Volume): 1.7 fl oz (US) Product Form: Lotion Primary Active Ingredient: Titanium Dioxide Sustainability Claims: Recyclable, Cruelty-Free Package Quantity: 1 Beauty Purpose: Sun Protection Active ingredient 2: Zinc Oxide Primary active ingredient percentage: 5.2 Active ingredient 2 percentage: 2.5 SPF: 30 Features: Water-Resistant, Broad Spectrum Protection TCIN: 16576945 UPC: 857724008139 Item Number (DPCI): 037-11-0255 Origin: Assem USA w/foreign/dom. parts Description Face the day protected with our surprisingly-soft, non-greasy, mineral matte sunscreen. Our innovative cream-to-powder formulation goes on as a silky, feather-light lotion that gently melts into skin for a sheer, powdery finish, while an infusion of antioxidant-rich raspberry, grape and carrot seed oils help fight free radicals and promote youthful-looking skin year-round. Clean Your clear choice for clean. Details, by category: • Beauty, Personal Care & Cleaning - formulated without Phthalates, Propyl-paraben & Butyl-paraben, Sodium Laureth Sulfate (SLES) and more. Also, cruelty free and/or not tested on animals • Feminine Care, Adult Care & Diapers - fragrance free and chlorine free. • Pets - formulated with meat, poultry, or seafood as the first ingredient, and without artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives. Paraben Free Formulated without parabens: A product either carries an unqualified on-pack statement indicating that the product is free from parabens, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no parabens." Cruelty Free A product has an independent third-party certification on pack or unqualified on-pack marketing claim relating to being cruelty-free and/or not tested on animals. No Synthetic Fragrance A product that either makes an on-pack statement indicating that it does not contain synthetic fragrance, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement "no fragrance". Non-GMO A product that has an independent third-party certification, or carries an unqualified on-pack statement relating to the final product being made without genetically engineered ingredients. Vegan A product that carries an unqualified independent, third-party certification, or carries on-pack statement relating to the product being 100% vegan. HSA/FSA Eligible Restrictions apply; contact your insurance provider about plan allowances and requirements See how we make shopping for wellness even easier. Learn more about our wellness icons If the item details above aren’t accurate or complete, we want to know about it. Report incorrect product info.