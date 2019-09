Reina Olga

Bardot Underwired Swimsuit

£160.00

Reina Olga's rich red Bardot swimsuit is aptly named, as it offers a sophisticated and feminine silhouette with its distinctive underwired cups and subtle V insert. Crafted in Italy, it has adjustable shoulder straps and an open back punctuated by a hook-fastening strap and flattering high-cut legs. Wear with neutral slides and a basket bag for warm-weather elegance.