Search
Products fromShopJewelryRings
Loren Stewart

Bardot Cubic Zirconia Band Ring

$649.00
At Nordstrom
A glittering cubic zirconia winks from the eye-shaped setting of this hand-polished ring you'll wear everywhere.
Featured in 1 story
Scarlett Johansson's Engagement Ring Is Blinding
by Eliza Huber