Dolce Vita

Bardot Combat Boot

$177.90

Buy Now Review It

Leather Imported Rubber sole Shaft measures approximately 5.5" from arch A low-heeled lace-up boot that's equal parts edgy and sleek, BARDOT feels seasonless in luxe leather. A low-heeled lace-up boot that's equal parts edgy and sleek, BARDOT feels seasonless in luxe leather. A low-heeled lace-up boot that's equal parts edgy and sleek, bardot feels seasonless in luxe leather.