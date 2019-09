BARBOUR BY ALEXACHUNG

Barbour Edith Waxed Cotton Jacket In Denim Blue

£379.00



Though Barbour is indeed a quintessentially British brand, our Edith was inspired by the Beaufort Wax Jacket which has a decidedly more provençal heritage. All the trappings of your traditional outdoorsy jacket remain - that's more pockets than you'd know what to do with and of course a corduroy collar - except we think this looks better worn to the main stage as opposed to your Uncle's country pile.