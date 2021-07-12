United States
- Switch To
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Canada
Mattel
Barbie Uo Exclusive T-shirt Dress
$49.00
At Urban Outffiters
Product Sku: 62873252; Color Code: 010 Can’t help but love this oversized t-shirt dress from UO's exclusive collab with Barbie. 100% organic cotton construction topped with a Barbie graphic at the front, topped with a ribbed crew neck and dropped short sleeves. Content + Care - 100% Organic cotton - Machine wash - Imported Size + Fit - Model in White is 5’11” and wearing size Medium/Large - Measurements taken from size Medium/Large - Chest: 47” - Length: 30”