Skip navigation!
ADVERTISEMENT
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Tops
Zara x Barbie
Barbie T-shirt
£19.99
Buy Now
Review It
At Zara
Need a few alternatives?
Zara x Barbie
Barbie T-shirt
BUY
£19.99
Zara
Balmain x Barbie
Bicolor Logo-print Oversized T-shirt
BUY
$325.00
Neiman Marcus
Balmain x Barbie
Logo Star-print Cropped T-shirt
BUY
$375.00
Neiman Marcus
Zara x Barbie the Movie
T-shirt
BUY
$29.90
Zara
More from Zara x Barbie
Zara x Barbie
Sequin Midi Dress
BUY
£119.00
Zara
Zara x Barbie
Barbie T-shirt
BUY
£19.99
Zara
Zara x Barbie
Leather Tote Bag
BUY
£99.99
Zara
Zara x Barbie
Reversible Satin-effect Bomber Jacket
BUY
£109.00
Zara
More from Tops
Balmain x Barbie
Metallic Tweed Crop Top
BUY
$1250.00
Neiman Marcus
Zara x Barbie
Barbie T-shirt
BUY
£19.99
Zara
Zara x Barbie
Bustier
BUY
£29.99
Zara
Zara x Barbie
Halter Top
BUY
£35.99
Zara
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted