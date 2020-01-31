Barbie

Barbie Spa Day Doll – Spa

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Barbie doll knows the way to be one's best is to give yourself the best care! This spa-themed doll and accessory set celebrates one of her favorite ways to recharge -it includes a doll, a puppy and themed toys that let kids play out a classic moment of self-care. Barbie doll wears a comfy chic look and has lots of storytelling pieces to encourage exploration and play. Some accessories have a handle Barbie doll can hold for easy role-play fun, and others, like the smaller cucumber eye mask, fit her puppy to play out pet care, too. Kids will love expanding their worlds with the Barbie wellness dolls. Kids can collect them all to expand the possibilities even more because when a girl plays with Barbie, she imagines everything she can become (each sold separately, subject to availability).