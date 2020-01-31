Barbie

Barbie Spa Day Doll – Atlesiure

$14.99

Buy Now Review It

At Target

Barbie doll knows the way to be one's best is to give yourself the best care! This fitness-themed doll and accessory set celebrates one of her favorite ways to recharge -it includes a doll, a puppy and themed toys that let kids play out a classic moment of self-care. Barbie doll wears an athleisure look and has lots of storytelling pieces to encourage exploration and play. Some accessories have a handle Barbie doll can hold for easy role-play fun, and others, like the smaller weights, fit her puppy so they can keep fit together! Kids will love expanding their worlds with the Barbie wellness dolls. Kids can collect them all to expand the possibilities even more because when a girl plays with Barbie, she imagines everything she can become (each sold separately, subject to availability).