BCMakeStuff

Barbie Sign Shelf Decoration 3d Print

$29.00

Buy Now Review It

At Etsy

Barbie Shelf Sign Size is 9inch wide by 6.3inch tall. These are 3d printed in the highest quality PLA plastics available to me and look amazing! I personally look over each one before shipping and make sure they are as close to flawless as I can get them! Free shipping in US! All rights to respective owners, this is fan art. Anything other than the sign shown are NOT included. Due to the nature of 3D Printing there will always be slight imperfections to each item. This is to be expected and I have my machines dialed in with thousands of hours of 3D Printing experience. I inspect each item before it leaves my shop to make sure it's as good as you can possibly get in a 3D print. Thanks for checking out my shop! TAGS - Barbie Barbie Collectable Toy Decor Dreamcast Cartoon Network Pokemon nickelodeon collectable tv room game man cave nintendo 64 playstation play station one sega pokemon twitch collection shelf decoration gameroom movie theater movietheater dreamcast 90's SNES video games collect funko pop fun desk gift