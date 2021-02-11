PÜR Cosmetics

Barbie Endless Possibilities Ii

About This Item Details Experience head-turning looks that can be either bold or subtle with Endless Possibilities II'an inspiring, playful and limitless skin-loving sequel to our ever popular PUR x Barbie(TM) Endless Possibilities. Now featuring 15 silky smooth, vibrant pigmented Barbie(TM) themed eyeshadow shades that build and blend like a dream house, this limited-edition PUR x Barbie(TM) 15-Piece Eyeshadow Palette is home to a beautiful collection of matte, satin and shimmer shades that mix and match perfectly for all skin tones and ages! Effortlessly pull your makeup looks together for both day and night. PUR x Barbie(TM) know that in a Barbie(TM) world, beauty knows no bounds. Created to inspire endless beauty possibilities, this must-have eyeshadow palette has everything you need to create endless beauty looks well beyond the season. - Color: multi - Size: 0.56 oz./16.0 g - For directions and ingredients, see "Additional Info" - Made in China