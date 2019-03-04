Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Beauty
Nails
NCLA
Barbie Dreamhouse
$16.00
Buy Now
Review It
At NCLA
Color: Pastel Purple Cream Opacity: Apply two even coats for perfect coverage. Size: 13.3ml/.5 fl.oz All NCLA nail lacquers are proudly made with love in California, 100% vegan,Cruelty Free, and 7-Free*.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Etude House
Sweet Recipe Ice Cream Nails Nail Polish
$3.03
from
KollectionK
BUY
DETAILS
Tom Ford Beauty
Nail Lacquer In Indigo Night
$32.00
from
Tom Ford
BUY
DETAILS
Knock Out
Nail Polish In Flatte Black
$14.00
from
Mio Mia
BUY
DETAILS
Formula X
Sheer Strength In Wondrous
$12.50
from
Sephora
BUY
More from NCLA
DETAILS
NCLA
Nail Polish Rush Hour
$16.00
from
The Detox Market
BUY
DETAILS
NCLA
So Over The Top! Nail Kit
$24.00
from
Urban Outfitters
BUY
DETAILS
NCLA
Flash Fete Abalone Shell Nail Wraps
$16.00
from
Lulus
BUY
More from Nails
DETAILS
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Divine
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Revlon
Nail Enamel In Urban
C$7.99
from
Shoppers Drug Mart
BUY
DETAILS
Sephora Collection
Tough As Nails Deluxe Manicure Kit
$20.00
from
Sephora
BUY
DETAILS
The Art of Shaving
7-piece Manicure Set
$160.00
from
Sephora
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted