Barbican

Barbican Gift Membership - Standard

£59.00

At Barbican

Barbican Membership is the key to discovering the best of the arts – all in one place. Give Gift Membership and they’ll unlock a year of: Free gallery entry Priority booking Discounted tickets Exclusive events Access to Members’ Lounge for Member plus a guest 15% off in the Barbican shops Special offers in our café’s, bars and restaurants Our beautifully designed Gift Membership pack contains a list of all their fantastic member benefits, a copy of our guide, handy for planning their next visit and instructions on how to set up their membership. Please note, the pack contains everything the recipient needs to set up their membership, so you won't have to provide the start date or other details. If you are an existing member looking to renew, please head to: barbican.org.uk/membership Our pack is based on the Barbican Architecture Collection, inspired by the Brutalist architecture of the Barbican and created in-house by the Barbican studio