Description
Western-style slip dress from Collina Strada. Plunging V neckline. Thin adjustable straps. Low V back. Invisible side zip closure. Cascading asymmetric fringe detail. Straight hem. Unlined. Below-the-knee length.
• Microsuede
• 100% polyester
• Dry clean
• Made in USA
Sizing
Garment Measurements
16" chest
11" shoulder to shoulder
15" waist
45" front length
Measurements taken from size small.
Model Measurements
Model is in size small.
Model is 5'11" | 30" bust | 23.5" waist | 34.5" hips.
Fit Notes
Standard fit.
Shipping
Free standard domestic shipping.
Free 2-Day domestic shipping on orders over $200.
Free return shipping within the US. Find out more.
View Domestic Rates
Priority international flat rate of $25.
View International Rates