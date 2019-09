Poppy Lissiman

Barbara - Black

$98.00

Buy Now Review It

At Poppy Lissiman

The 'Barbara' sunglasses are a petite, flirty shape with a subtle lolita-esque cat-eye which especially suits those girls who have smaller facial features. The Barbara sunglasses in black also have red roses digitally printed to the brows and temples of the frame. Lens have a dark yellow brown tint and are UV protected.