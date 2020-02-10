Christian Louboutin Beauty

Baraboum

$50.00

Buy Now Review It

At Christian Louboutin

This July, Christian Louboutin introduces two new energetic shades of nail colour to his Pops family. The Summer nail colours take inspiration from the new Loubi-Athlete AW17 shoe collection, which features an array of bright colours. Borrowing from fashion, these new spirited shades capture Louboutin’s playfulness. Launching in the height of summer, these vibrant nail colours bottle up the effortlessly cool vibe of warm sunny days.