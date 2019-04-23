Absalom Classics

Bar Table Nº 1

£269.00

Our bar table will blend harmoniously with the rest of your décor until you choose to admire it – then you will note how solidly built it is, the smoothness of the top, and how its proportions allow the natural character of the wood and metal to do the talking. We think this is how things should always be. Solid wood, reclaimed style: Sustainable. Smooth. No big gaps in which crumbs can collect. Protected from spills. Proportionate: We spent a lot of time making sure it was aesthetically balanced. Practical: 45 cm wide – perfect for a plate and a magazine, or a laptop and a coffee. Industrial steel frame: Absolutely solid. Lacquered. No assembly required. Built to last: Holds 200 kg at least. Easily and quickly repaired and refreshed. Suitable for classy breakfast bars and commercial establishments. Handmade by Absalom Classics in the UK: No middle man. No sweat shops. No nonsense. Goes perfectly with our breakfast bar stools Dimensions: 95 cm high x 45 cm deep; choice of lengths Custom sizes available – contact us Suits bar stools roughly 65 cm high Delivery: £39 – additional items free Made to order, and delivered using a specialist courier so can take several weeks to deliver - click here for an estimate of our current delivery times, and let us know if you have a delivery deadline prior to placing an order