scandinavian designs

Baptisia Lift Top Storage Coffee Table

$629.00

Buy Now Review It

At scandinavian designs

About the Baptisia Lift Top Storage Coffee Table The Baptisia Lift Top Storage Coffee Table provides an abundance of style and storage for your modern living space. Its clever mix of elements adds a touch of warmth as well as sleek style to your room decor with the smooth wood grain and glossy grey finishes. The entire tabletop lifts to reveal ample storage area below, perfect for hiding away remotes, coasters, even game supplies. A perfect contrast in curved and straight lines, this piece stands securely on the two stainless steel legs featuring distinctive right angles. SHOP BAPTISIA COLLECTION MATERIALS MDF, Stainless Steel FINISH Walnut/grey, Brushed Stainless Steel FEATURES & BENEFITS Lift Top Table Included for extra storage DIMENSIONS 47.2"W x 23.6"D x 13.7"H