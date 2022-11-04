Skip navigation!
DISCOVER
WATCH
SHOP
+MORE
United States
Switch To
United Kingdom
Germany
France
Australia
Search
Products from
Shop
Handbags
Ganni
Banner Nano Saddle Bag
$215.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Ganni
More from Ganni
Ganni
Banner Nano Saddle Bag
BUY
$215.00
Ganni
Ganni
Graphic-knit Vest Top
BUY
$196.00
Farfetch
Ganni
Pinstriped Twill Wide-leg Pants
BUY
$119.00
$265.00
The Outnet
Ganni
Striped Single-breasted Blazer
BUY
$242.00
Farfetch
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted