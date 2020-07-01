Banjo Brothers

Banjo Brothers Grocery Bag Pannier

$52.04

This is one of the best-made, value priced, grocery panniers on the market. This bag will revolutionze the way you use your bike. Turn an ordinary bike with a rack into a "errand-crushing machine." Get groceries, take the kids to the beach, or go on a picnic with your loved one. This bag can help you do it all.At 1100 cubic inches (13" L x 8" W x 11.5" H), this pannier fits standard grocery bags like a glove. It works equally well with plastic bags, or even by itself with built-in shoulder strap. For convenience, it folds flat when you aren't carrying cargo.• 1100 cubic inches (13" L x 8" W x 11.5" H)• Fits one brown paper grocery bag• Ripstop front and sides with ballistic fabric in high-wear areas• Adjustable quick-attach elastic attachment• Plated-steel frame and rigid polymer liner prevent sagging• Includes shoulder strap and handles; great for shopping• Hooks fit racks up to 12mmBrand: Banjo Brothers