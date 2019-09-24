Search
Products fromShopBeautySkin Care
Indie Lee

Banish Stick

$28.00
At Violet Grey
Treat acne throughout the day with this all-natural spot treatment. The clear ointment calls upon salicylic and glycolic acid to help speed up the healing and elimination of blemishes, producing sizably smaller spots and clearer pores.
Featured in 1 story
The Best Spot Treatments, From $5 to $95
by Rachel Krause