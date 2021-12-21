Bala

Bangles Limited Edition Ombre

$55.00

Buy Now Review It

At Free People

Add extra resistance to your workout with these stylish wearable weights featured in a limited edition boldly printed design. Weighing one pound each, these bangles can be worn on the wrists or ankles to add a constant but comfortable level of resistance that helps to increase heart rate, burn fat, and build muscle. Wear these weights during any workout from yoga to running to boxing, for an extra boost to your fitness routine.