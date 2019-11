Rachel Comey

Bandini Pant

$380.00 $188.00

At Stature

Bandini Pant from Rachel Comey in Violet Chino Twill. A high waist, drop crotch pant featuring front exposed zipper, tapered wide legs, welt pockets below the hip, and canvas waistband. Not for the shrinking violet. • Pull-on style with front zip closure • 100% Cotton • Machine wash cold • Made in the USA Sofia is 5' and wearing size 00.