Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Clothing
Pants
Rachel Comey
Bandini Pant
$380.00
$304.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Stature
A high waist, drop crotch pant featuring front exposed zipper, tapered wide legs, welt pockets below the hip, and canvas waistband. Not for the shrinking violet.
Need a few alternatives?
DETAILS
Reiss
Ricca Trouser
$240.00
from
Reiss
BUY
DETAILS
promoted
Anne Klein
Reptile-print Slim-leg Pants
$89.00
from
Macy's
BUY
DETAILS
Mossimo
Ankle Pant
$27.99
from
Target
BUY
DETAILS
Chanel
Vintage Manosque Suit
$1850.00
from
Nasty Gal
BUY
More from Rachel Comey
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Revamp Dress
$825.00
from
11 Honore
BUY
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Slim Legion Pant
$360.00
$288.00
from
Stature
BUY
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Coxsone Pant
$375.00
from
Totokaelo
BUY
DETAILS
Rachel Comey
Amplus Dress
£513.98
from
Rachel Comey
BUY
More from Pants
DETAILS
We The Free
Mesa Cord Hiphugger Jeans
$98.00
from
Free People
BUY
DETAILS
Vince
Wide-leg Pleated Pull-on Pants
$295.00
from
Neiman Marcus
BUY
DETAILS
Anthropologie
Cropped Utility Pants
$120.00
from
Anthropologie
BUY
DETAILS
Everlane
The Straight Leg Crop
$68.00
from
Everlane
BUY
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted