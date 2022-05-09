United States
Madewell
Banded Muscle Tee
$48.00$27.60
At Madewell
Made of weighty (and sustainable) organic cotton, this muscle tee has elastic in the hem so you can adjust the length. We suggest wearing it high with our brand-new baggy jeans. Regular fit with banded bottom. Body length from high point of shoulder: 20 3/4" (based on size M). Cotton. Do Well: Made from certified organic cotton that is grown without chemical fertilizers and pesticides from untreated, nongenetically modified seeds. Machine wash. Import. ND818