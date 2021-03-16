Zara

Bandeau Bikini Top

$25.90

Recycled polyester is made from recycled PET plastic like that from plastic bottles. Every time you place a plastic bottle in the recycling bin, it is taken to a waste sorting and classification plant. There, the different types of plastics are separated for the correct destination. PET plastic is cleaned, shredded, and recycled into new recycled polyester fiber. As such, we are able to give new life to plastic waste and reduce the consumption of virgin raw material by means of a process that consumes less water, less energy, and creates less waste. Regenerated thread has characteristics similar to virgin polyester; it is strong, resistant, long-lasting and can always be recycled again. Certifications We only use recycled polyester certified by organizations that perform monitoring from origin through the final product. We are currently working with: Global Recycled Standard (GRS) Recycled Content Standard (RCS) Environmental benefits Recycling reduces the consumption of raw material Reduction of water consumption Reduction of power consumption