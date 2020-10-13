Levi's

Bandana Print Reversible Face Mask (pack Of 3)

$15.00 $12.67

Buy Now Review It

Imported 100% Cotton Size S runs very small; a size L will fit most adults best Size S is 6.375" long at the center (from the top of the nose to the lowest point of the chin) x 8.125" wide across the top edge Size L is 7.25" long at the center (from the top of the nose to the lowest point of the chin) x 9.25" wide across the top edge The mask is not FDA-approved, not intended for medical use, and not proven to reduce the transmission of disease The CDC recommends use of cotton or cloth face coverings in public to reduce community spread by asymptomatic persons