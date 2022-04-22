Whistles

Bandana Print Midi Dress

£159.00

Buy Now Review It

At Whistles

There is something to be said about the free-spirited and nostalgic appeal of a bandana print, and our latest midi dress will set you apart. We love its black backdrop and pale yellow motif, as well as the fluid silhouette that's ultra flattering. Style it with knee-high riding boots, or with heels if the occasion calls for it. Fit & Style ·Fitted at the shoulders ·Fluid fit ·Round neckline ·Unlined ·Asymmetric hem Michelle is 5'9''/175cm and wears a UK size 8