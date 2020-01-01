Madewell in Residence x Ohkii Studio

For our Madewell in Residence series, we commissioned original designs from some of our very favourite artists. Born in Australia and based in Brooklyn, Angela Mckay of Ohkii Studio creates fanciful designs inspired by far-flung travels. Like this exclusive bandana: Soft and slightly sheer, this versatile square scarf encapsulates all our summertime hopes and dreams (see: swimming with seals). Cotton. 21 7/10"L x 21 7/10"W. Machine wash. Import. L9612