Skip navigation!
Discover
Watch
Shop
More
Switch To
uk
de
fr
ca
Search
Products from
Shop
Accessories
Scarves
Clare V.
Bandana
$55.00
Buy Now
Review It
At Clare V
Our salute to The Resistance in honor of the Women... (visit site URLs for full description)
Featured in 1 story
Shop These Pieces To Benefit The Women’s March
by
Channing Hargrove
Need a few alternatives?
Zara
Faux Fur Stole
$39.90
from
Zara
BUY
Eugenia Kim
Igby Oversized Wool Scarf
$295.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Calvin Klein 205West39NYC
Small Cotton Cowboy Boots Bandana
$140.00
from
Calvin Klein
BUY
Calvin Klein 205West39NYC
Large Cotton Cowboy Boots Bandana
$290.00
from
Calvin Klein
BUY
More from Clare V.
Clare V.
Woven Leather Carryall Bag
$495.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Clare V.
Simple Tote
$495.00
from
Shopbop
BUY
Clare V.
Pot De Miel Top Handle Straw Basket Bag
$189.00
from
Nordstrom
BUY
Clare V.
Chou Chou Bag
$275.00
$193.00
from
Revolve
BUY
More from Scarves
& Other Stories
Cashmere Turtleneck Snood
$69.00
from
& Other Stories
BUY
Wander
Large Wool Scarf
$9.99
$8.49
from
Amazon
BUY
Loewe
Printed Silk Twill Scarf
£450.00
from
Net-A-Porter
BUY
Mango
Tie-dye Scarf
£12.99
from
Mango
BUY
More from Designers
Fashion
Kara Ross Is No Longer On The CFDA Board — & Tom Ford Announces N...
The Council of Fashion Designers of America is slowly making changes following the appointment of Tom Ford as chairman, and this week marks another step
by
Channing Hargrove
Fashion
Stockholm Fashion Week May Be Cancelled, But These Swedish Brands...
It's been over a month since the Swedish Fashion Council temporarily called it quits on Stockholm Fashion Week (SFW), noting the lack of sustainability as
by
Eliza Huber
Fashion
The CFDA Is Championing Diversity After The Drama Surrounding Kar...
As New York Fashion Week gears up for its spring 2020 offering, the Council of Fashion Designers of America is calling for designers to cast diverse
by
Channing Hargrove
Discover
R29 Stories & News
Watch
R29 Original Series & Films
Shop
R29's Most Wanted