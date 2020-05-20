Lara Intimates

Band 2 Wren Bra Dove

£38.40

Buy Now Review It

At Lara Intimates

If Lara has a signature bra, it’s the Wren. The wide, hugging straps lift and support your boobs into a flattering, round shape. The snug underband elastic hugs your ribcage for added support, and the wide back panels make this bra extra comfortable and flattering. This bra has an added panel of support for sizes G and above. Limited edition colour Hook and eye closure Machine washable - in a laundry bag on cold, delicate Free UK shipping and returns