Banana Phone

Banana Phone Bluetooth Handset

$49.99 $39.99

Buy Now Review It

Buy a bunch and save! All bananas are packaged in individual gift boxes. Win your white elephant gift exchange with this fun Banana Phone in serious gift packaging! Perfect Wireless Handset, Crystal Clear Audio, Connects to iPhone and Android Devices, Full Voice Assistant Capabilities Rechargeable via Micro USB | Cable Included Rechargeable via Micro USB | Cable Included | 10 Hour Talk Time | 70 Hour Idle Time | 30ft Bluetooth Range